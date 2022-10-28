Previous
Letter Z by judyc57
Letter Z

I come to the last letter of the alphabet ~ letter Z.
JudyC

I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
Louise & Ken
I ran the alphabet a number of years ago and really enjoyed doing it! You seem to have accomplished it well!
October 28th, 2022  
