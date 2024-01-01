Previous
Happy New Year by judyc57
Photo 2161

Happy New Year

My sweet great granddaughter and Christmas lights. I hope to take many pictures of her.
1st January 2024

JudyC

@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
