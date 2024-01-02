Previous
Next
Little Elf by judyc57
Photo 2162

Little Elf

Her other great-grandmother crocheted the Elf Hat. Everleigh gave me a good pose!
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
592% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Cordiander
So cute!
January 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise