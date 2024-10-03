Previous
Today is a holiday in Germany. All the shops are closed. I was looking for a shampoo for my son. So I looked for a store that has shampoo. Then I passed the station and found the picture.
3rd October 2024 3rd Oct 24

Juergen

@juergenunterwegs
I've been taking photos since 2014. It's now normal for me to always have a camera with me.
