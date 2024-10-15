Previous
Do more of what makes you happy by juergenunterwegs
15 / 365

Do more of what makes you happy

I visited a colleague. I found that in the bureau.
15th October 2024 15th Oct 24

Juergen

@juergenunterwegs
Oktober 2024 I’m the new one… I've been taking photos since 2014. It's now normal for me to always have a camera with me. And now...
4% complete

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Yessss!
October 15th, 2024  
