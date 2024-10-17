Previous
Red Lightshow by juergenunterwegs
17 / 365

Red Lightshow

Sitting in my bureau the whole day. On my way home I passed the 🚦 red lights
17th October 2024 17th Oct 24

Juergen

@juergenunterwegs
Oktober 2024 I’m the new one… I've been taking photos since 2014. It's now normal for me to always have a camera with me. And now...
4% complete

Photo Details

