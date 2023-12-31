Previous
My Crochet Project by julie
Photo 4001

My Crochet Project

31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

Julie Ryan

@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
1096% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Looking great
December 31st, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Love your presentation...Beautiful colors
December 31st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise