Photo 4123
Tulip Tree
I am in love with my tree and enjoy it's amazing leaves everyday. We pruned it last year so it's short. It grows so fast.
15th June 2024
15th Jun 24
Julie Ryan
@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
3
1
365
Pixel 6
13th June 2024 7:49pm
Barb
ace
Pretty-shaped leaves. What are the flowers like?
June 15th, 2024
