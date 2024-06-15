Previous
Tulip Tree by julie
Photo 4123

Tulip Tree

I am in love with my tree and enjoy it's amazing leaves everyday. We pruned it last year so it's short. It grows so fast.
15th June 2024 15th Jun 24

Julie Ryan

@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
1129% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Pretty-shaped leaves. What are the flowers like?
June 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise