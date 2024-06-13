Previous
Lightning Bugs on a Bench by julie
Lightning Bugs on a Bench

I told my husband, you can't sit here. These lightning bugs are on here. But he gently pushed them off into the grass.
13th June 2024 13th Jun 24

Julie Ryan

@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
