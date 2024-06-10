Previous
Painting by julie
I joined a watercolor page on Facebook and there is a photo everyday to paint.
10th June 2024 10th Jun 24

Julie Ryan

I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
