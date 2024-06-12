Sign up
Photo 4120
Glasses Bag
I made another bag. My sister sent me the bottom picture. When she does their hair in the nursing home, they put their glasses in the bag or even their cell phones.
12th June 2024
12th Jun 24
Julie Ryan
@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
