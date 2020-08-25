Previous
Next
Late Season Milkweed by juliedduncan
Photo 2492

Late Season Milkweed

25th August 2020 25th Aug 20

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
Here I go with year eight! This community has been a lot of fun for me, and a huge...
682% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
I can not keep milkweed leaves green. They are eaten by the caterpillars. I am not complaining because we get beautiful butterflies. Simple and pretty!
August 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise