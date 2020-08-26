Sign up
Photo 2493
Happy 81st Birthday!
A photo I took back in June. My mom turns 81 today, and my dad turns 83 on Sept. 1st. I feel so blessed to have them in my life!
26th August 2020
26th Aug 20
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
Here I go with year eight! This community has been a lot of fun for me, and a huge...
Lynda McG
ace
They look happy and healthy - nice image!
August 26th, 2020
Clare Gadsby
ace
well my goodness, they look so young! hope you all enjoy their birthdays :)
August 26th, 2020
