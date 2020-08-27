Sign up
Photo 2494
Grubby Atmosphere
Could smoke from the fires have drifted all the way to Michigan?
27th August 2020
27th Aug 20
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
Here I go with year eight! This community has been a lot of fun for me, and a huge...
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Frances Claydon
ace
If they did it's helped make s lovely moon shot
August 27th, 2020
