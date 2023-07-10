Previous
Pleased to Meet You by juliedduncan
Photo 3361

Pleased to Meet You

10th July 2023 10th Jul 23

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2023: Well, I've now started year eleven. 365 continues to be a safe and healing place for me, so I'm not planning on leaving...
920% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Brian ace
Wow. How close were you? 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
July 10th, 2023  
Julie Duncan ace
@briaan Pretty dang close, Brian! ;)
July 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise