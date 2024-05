The Thicket Beyond

The view out of the 2nd story guest bedroom window at my Dad's log cabin shows 2 patches of mayapples, two birdhouses, a tiny wind gauge ribbon on an old fishing pole, a meticulously mowed lawn, nails hammered into trees for the bluebirds to land on, and the wild thicket in the background from which rabbits, deer, wild turkeys, and other visitors arrive to say hello. My Dad loves nature, and so do I.