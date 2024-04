For Posterity, from 8 April

With two ND filters and holding the eclipse glasses over my lens, I managed to grab one decent photo of the eclipse in its early stage. Even though the photo is nothing to write home about, it's a memory I want to hold onto: Neighborly camaraderie, a bizarre sense of altered reality as the light changed, nature performing a silent slow-motion miracle, street lights popping on, a brush of cool air, the descending stillness, and an overriding feeling of awe at God's control of the created order.