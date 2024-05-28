Previous
Way Back in April by juliedduncan
Photo 3627

Way Back in April

Seems like such a long time ago that the Dogwood trees were in bloom. Now it's almost June and the blossoms are gone. The trees are fully in leaf.
28th May 2024 28th May 24

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2024: 365 has taught me so much, I keep deciding to stay every time my renewal comes up. This is my twelfth year, and I...
993% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise