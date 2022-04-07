Previous
I Was Just Mentioning . . . by juliedduncan
Photo 1440

I Was Just Mentioning . . .

. . . that I hadn't yet seen any skunk cabbage. Turned around, and there was a whole creekful!
7th April 2022 7th Apr 22

Julie Duncan

Esther Rosenberg ace
I don’t know this one, never seen it. What an interesting coloring and shape.
April 8th, 2022  
