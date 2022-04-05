Previous
Waking Up with a Star in My Eye by juliedduncan
Photo 1439

Waking Up with a Star in My Eye

So glad to be using my macro lens again. It took some getting used to, but this little leopard frog allowed me a few minutes of practice to get back into the groove. :)
5th April 2022 5th Apr 22

Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan
Julie Duncan
KazzaMazoo
Nice eye 👁 Clear and sharp 👍🏻
April 6th, 2022  
