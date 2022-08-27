Previous
Monotropa Uniflora by juliedduncan
Monotropa Uniflora

I was very happy to find these as I thought I had missed them this year! Also known as Indian Pipe or Ghost Pipe - a plant not dependent on chlorophyl or photosynthesis. It's a parasite!
https://www.gardeningknowhow.com/.../indian-pipe-fungus.htm
27th August 2022 27th Aug 22

Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan
This is year ten for me on 365, so it's a bit of a milestone year.
Photo Details

