Previous
Next
Grifola Fondosa by juliedduncan
Photo 1472

Grifola Fondosa

AKA Maitake - OR - Hen-of-the-Woods. Next time I will bring it home and EAT IT! :)
2nd September 2022 2nd Sep 22

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
This is year ten for me on 365, so it's a bit of a milestone year. I have greatly enjoyed our kind and helpful community,...
403% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Yikes, great details on this fungi
September 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise