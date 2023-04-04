Previous
Study #148 by juliedduncan
Photo 1491

Study #148

Trying out my new Faber Castell metallic markers on coal black Strathmore drawing paper. Fun!
4th April 2023 4th Apr 23

Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan
2023: Well, I've now started year eleven. 365 continues to be a safe and healing place for me, so I'm not planning on leaving...
Dawn ace
Really nice
April 3rd, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh wow!
April 3rd, 2023  
