Grand Island Light by juliedduncan
Photo 1003

Grand Island Light

I attempted a lot of art today. Nice way to spend the day while waiting for my upset tummy to settle the heck down. 🙂
14th July 2023 14th Jul 23

Julie Duncan

2023: Well, I've now started year eleven. 365 continues to be a safe and healing place for me, so I'm not planning on leaving...
Hope you're feeling better! Great sketch! You're so talented!!!
July 15th, 2023  
Thanks, Jackie! It’s fun learning. ❤️
July 15th, 2023  
