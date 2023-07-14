Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1003
Grand Island Light
I attempted a lot of art today. Nice way to spend the day while waiting for my upset tummy to settle the heck down. 🙂
14th July 2023
14th Jul 23
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
2023: Well, I've now started year eleven. 365 continues to be a safe and healing place for me, so I'm not planning on leaving...
6342
photos
141
followers
68
following
274% complete
View this month »
996
997
998
999
1000
1001
1002
1003
Latest from all albums
3361
3362
3363
1529
3364
1003
1530
3365
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
album#3
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
jackie edwards
ace
Hope you're feeling better! Great sketch! You're so talented!!!
July 15th, 2023
Julie Duncan
ace
Thanks, Jackie! It’s fun learning. ❤️
July 15th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close