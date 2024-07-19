Sign up
Photo 1039
Lazy
Too lazy to even take my boots off when I went hammocking yesterday. Just couldn't be bothered. For the Capture 52 project, week 29, SOOC.
19th July 2024
19th Jul 24
Julie Duncan
@juliedduncan
2024: 365 has taught me so much, I keep deciding to stay every time my renewal comes up. This is my twelfth year, and I...
Views
5
Album
album#3
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5i
Taken
18th July 2024 2:05pm
Tags
#capture52
,
52wc-2024-w29
