Last Year's Mutants by juliedduncan
Photo 424

Last Year's Mutants

I've no idea why these teasels grew this way, but they sure are interesting!
4th September 2021 4th Sep 21

Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan
Esther Rosenberg ace
That's natures art!
September 4th, 2021  
