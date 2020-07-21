Previous
Chamomile carpet by julienne1
Photo 2080

Chamomile carpet

Such a swathe of chamomile over this footpath! The scent is gorgeous as you walk over it. If you look closely you will see a photobombing Meadow Brown butterfly just off centre!
21st July 2020 21st Jul 20

Julienne Jones

