Glow worm by julienne1
Photo 2470

Glow worm

Always lovely to see these little female beetles clinging to grass stems brandishing their glowing segments to attract a passing male. Strangely, my spaniel, Poppy, thinks they are highly dangerous and barks at them fiercely.
15th August 2021 15th Aug 21

Julienne Jones

@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now. The discipline of posting a...
676% complete

