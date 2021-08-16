Previous
Spindle Ermine moth by julienne1
Spindle Ermine moth

This little moth is the one that lays its eggs in the hedgerows where the caterpillars hatch and spin nests of silk to protect themselves as in this photo https://365project.org/julienne1/365/2021-05-31
16th August 2021 16th Aug 21

Julienne Jones

@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now.
amyK ace
Lovely capture; interesting moth
