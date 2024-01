Evening stroll

I was set up (tripod and all) on the beach waiting for the sunset, a good distance from anyone else, when two ladies came and stood directly in front of me. I moved to the side so as to avoid them, and then they moved in front of me again. Any way when they moved off the beach I decided to use them as my subject, as one was wearing bright pink..

Hope you all had a great New Year, thankfully our weather improved to have BBQ & pizza today for lunch..