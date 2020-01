2020 Here we come.

Another shot from our time on the beach, having fish & chips and waiting for the sun to sink for the last time on the decade.. We are ready and waiting for what it has in store for us... Fun times ahead...

I had big plans to have the first sunrise of the decade in this spot .. but I got up and it was a very grey morning ... so no colour at all ... then the sun came out to a beautiful summers day a little later ...