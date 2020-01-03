One of the 'Out takes'....

As the sun went down I said to the family to go down to the water so that I could get a silhouette shot.. well they all bunched up together and I was frantically waving my arms to dry and get them to spread out .. the sun was falling quickly .. finally they got the message ... but as the sun was shining in my eyes I could not see my screen .. On the back of the camera it looked great and I was very pleased with them .. until I uploaded it and discovered we were welcoming year '202'.. Oh well there is always next year..