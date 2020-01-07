Sign up
Photo 2452
Four Happy Faces ..
I bought some sunflowers home from
@dide
's today and the girls wanted to have their photo taken with a couple ...
7th January 2020
7th Jan 20
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
7th January 2020 3:39pm
sunflower
grandgirls
Carole G
ace
Lovely portrait Julia. Good one for the cameral club
January 7th, 2020
Taffy
ace
They are charming!
January 7th, 2020
Dianne
This is great - gorgeous girls and lovely smiles.
January 7th, 2020
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot of the four happy ones.
January 7th, 2020
