Always make time to smell the Lavender...

Today I took a few of my Photographer friends to a Lavender farm around 2 hours drive away .. I was hoping all the way that we would not be disappointed with the state of the flowers... We were not disappointed.. the smell was amazing and the bee's were very busy .. I had my ND filter with me so thought before we leave I should use it .. Pauline drapped some material around herself and donned my hat and just did a little movement ... pretty pleased with how it turned out ..