Photo 2459
Colour amongst the Lavender...
A shot from our time at the Lavender Farm yesterday.. A group of ladies were happy to be our models.. they even had a selection of clothes to change into.. But it was a great contrast to the lavender..
14th January 2020
14th Jan 20
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
3461
photos
213
followers
221
following
673% complete
View this month »
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
13th January 2020 10:21am
Tags
lavender
,
farm
,
models..
Pigeons Farm
ace
The pop of red from the hat is lovely. I hope you enjoyed the lavender farm as much as I did when I visited the one near us last week.
January 14th, 2020
Lynda McG
ace
Well spotted!
January 14th, 2020
