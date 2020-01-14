Previous
Colour amongst the Lavender... by julzmaioro
Colour amongst the Lavender...

A shot from our time at the Lavender Farm yesterday.. A group of ladies were happy to be our models.. they even had a selection of clothes to change into.. But it was a great contrast to the lavender..
14th January 2020

julia

julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Pigeons Farm ace
The pop of red from the hat is lovely. I hope you enjoyed the lavender farm as much as I did when I visited the one near us last week.
January 14th, 2020  
Lynda McG
Well spotted!
January 14th, 2020  
