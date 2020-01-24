Previous
On the Defence .. by julzmaioro
Before we went to our camp site we stopped off at a 'coastal' beach of Hamilton's Gap the tide was very low so the rockcrop was exposed, and I have seen starfish here before .. But no starfish but lots of crabs who scuttle off as soon as you get anywhere near.. This little guy was sunning himself of the rock a short distance from a 'mini cave'.. He saw me a froze and when he thought I was not watching he would sneak sideways.. just as he got to the edge of the cave out popped his 'Nemesis' claws out and gave him a 'whack' .. so he was safer of the rock being a model for me.. Love his colours.. and those eyes.. BOB
julia

kali ace
cool photo!
January 24th, 2020  
Hope D Jennings ace
Love!
January 24th, 2020  
