Showing off her best side...

Last evening I noticed some low cloud and nice light on the River hills near my Son's Farm. I went out to get a shot and this girl decided to walk into the shot.. So had to take a shot .. This girl is the only Ayrshire cow in the herd and she must know she is a bit special.. She seemed to know how to stand with he front feet a little higher than the back, and looked at the camera ..

We have pedergree Holstein Fresians and when we first started we had to take a photo of every animal usually when they were a calf .. right had facing head turned to the camera and all 4 feet showing, not an easy task with 3 little kids running around as well .. Thank goodness we now have gone with electronic ID...