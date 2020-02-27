Sign up
Photo 2503
Aliens have landed...
Found this little fella in the garden today ... put him in front of my 50mm with and extension tube and alot more detail 'popped' out .. They do look rather alien like when up close.. BOB..
27th February 2020
27th Feb 20
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
