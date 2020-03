Fun Day on the River...

Such a fun day with family today on the river ..The ones that have the skills ski'd , knee board, and rode the Ski Biscuit.. The river was calm as and the water was warm so perfect conditions for the end of summer fun ...Top left .. SIL Kerry showing us his skill... top Right GD Kenna and her boyfriend Tau on the ;biscuit' Lower right Kenna canning out ... lower middle Kenna on the biscuit, and Kenna Ski'ing..