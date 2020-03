Sunrise Rainbow...

This morning I got up and saw a pretty amazing sunrise, but by the time I got my gear together and go to a good spot ( about 100mtrs away) the best had past.. took a few shots and then decided that it was all over as I was walking back to the house this is what I saw .. set up tripod again and got this shot of a rainbow of two halves .. this was the better half.. this is looking back to the garden and you can see I have even got a selfie...