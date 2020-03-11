Sign up
Photo 2516
Monarch and Naked Ladies...
Love seeing the Belladonna Lillies popping their heads up after a very dry summer.. So I picked threee heads for a photoshoot with a monarch butterfly ..
11th March 2020
11th Mar 20
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Tags
naked
ladies
monarch
belledonna
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful image, presentation
March 11th, 2020
Dianne
Nice and added interest with the butterfly. Fav
March 11th, 2020
Carole G
ace
I love how you do these kind of shots
March 11th, 2020
