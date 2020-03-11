Previous
Monarch and Naked Ladies... by julzmaioro
Monarch and Naked Ladies...

Love seeing the Belladonna Lillies popping their heads up after a very dry summer.. So I picked threee heads for a photoshoot with a monarch butterfly ..
11th March 2020 11th Mar 20

julia

April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
gloria jones ace
Beautiful image, presentation
March 11th, 2020  
Dianne
Nice and added interest with the butterfly. Fav
March 11th, 2020  
Carole G ace
I love how you do these kind of shots
March 11th, 2020  
