Jack Knee Boarding...

Another shot from our fun day down at the river.. Here's Jack on the knee board .. he seemed to master it and was jumping the wake and then twisting around and back again..

Behind is the Tuakau Bridge that is an icon of the local area it was built in 1902 and I heard a story about a lady who once rode a bike over the 'humps' of the bridge .. not 100% it is a true story but it makes a good one..