Today Dianne @dide and I called into the Auckland Botanical Gardens on our way back from the City .. I loved this corner of the gardens .. I would love to give these topiary's a go .. They are Muehlenbeckia Astonii ( twisted coprosma) or the Maori name is Mingi mingi .. They are known as being inside out bush as the leaves appear to be 'inside' the bush .. apparantly so that the now extinct Moa's could not eat them ...