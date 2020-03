We love New Zealand .. or is is dnalaeZ weN ...

Today I did the World Wide Minute Challenge .. two things went a bit wrong for me .. the wind was blowing the wrong way for the back drop I wanted so we have inside out flags.. I when I got back to upload the shots I discovered that when I checked the camera time and reset it I did not push the set button so I am still in pre day light saving .. whoops ...But you go to love that view..