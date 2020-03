Isolating Teddy ...

I heard that there was several people in New Zealand and around the world putting 'Teddies' in their windows so that neighbourhood kids could do a bear hunt as they have their walks around the neighbourhood... So as our house is up quite a long driveway I decided to put teddy down at the gate with the addition of our National flag... Teddy will sit out his Isolation keeping guard on our gateway to make sure no intruders come into our 'bubble...