Sticky Bun's...

I was talking to my SIL yesterday and she was telling me that she had made her first batch of Sticky Bun's or any sort of bread.. So as I was no up to making Hot cross buns this year I thought I would give them ago .. I had a friend come and do some gardening for me today so I was wanting to make her a treat .. Unfortunitly the yeast was past it's use by date so they did not rise as well as they should .. but they still tasted pretty good..