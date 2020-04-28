Previous
Next
White on White... by julzmaioro
Photo 2554

White on White...

Yesterday I had a lovely bunch of Alstrameria's and Japanese anemones delivered to me ( at a safe distance) so I thought the Anemones desterved a photo .. love the purity of these flowers ... and they are so photogenic in all their stages..
28th April 2020 28th Apr 20

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
699% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, these are lovely!
April 28th, 2020  
Ethel ace
Given flowers, make art.
April 28th, 2020  
Rob Z ace
They are lovely - they almost have a little happy face...
April 28th, 2020  
Annie D ace
very arty :)
April 28th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise