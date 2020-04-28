Sign up
Photo 2554
White on White...
Yesterday I had a lovely bunch of Alstrameria's and Japanese anemones delivered to me ( at a safe distance) so I thought the Anemones desterved a photo .. love the purity of these flowers ... and they are so photogenic in all their stages..
28th April 2020
28th Apr 20
4
1
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
3623
photos
215
followers
219
following
Photo Details
5
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
365
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
28th April 2020 4:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
japanese
,
anemones
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, these are lovely!
April 28th, 2020
Ethel
ace
Given flowers, make art.
April 28th, 2020
Rob Z
ace
They are lovely - they almost have a little happy face...
April 28th, 2020
Annie D
ace
very arty :)
April 28th, 2020
