Previous
Next
Photo 2566
Mrs Prey Mantis..
Having a walk around the garden this afternoon when I spotted Mrs Prey Mantis sunning herself in the late afternoon sun... She is well loaded with eggs so there will be little PM's around the garden very soon..
10th May 2020
10th May 20
5
4
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
3635
photos
217
followers
220
following
703% complete
2559
2560
2561
2562
2563
2564
2565
2566
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
10th May 2020 4:27pm
sun
,
afternoon
,
mantis
,
hibiscus
,
prey
Babs
ace
Isn't she a beauty, well spotted. fav.
May 10th, 2020
Dianne
Beautiful contrasting colours and detail.
May 10th, 2020
Wylie
ace
she certainly is in a family way! gorgeous colours and macro detail.
May 10th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oooh she is looking fab!
May 10th, 2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
Great shot, her shadows cool :)
May 10th, 2020
