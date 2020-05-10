Previous
Mrs Prey Mantis.. by julzmaioro
Mrs Prey Mantis..

Having a walk around the garden this afternoon when I spotted Mrs Prey Mantis sunning herself in the late afternoon sun... She is well loaded with eggs so there will be little PM's around the garden very soon..
julia

Babs ace
Isn't she a beauty, well spotted. fav.
May 10th, 2020  
Dianne
Beautiful contrasting colours and detail.
May 10th, 2020  
Wylie ace
she certainly is in a family way! gorgeous colours and macro detail.
May 10th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oooh she is looking fab!
May 10th, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
Great shot, her shadows cool :)
May 10th, 2020  
