Somewhere over the Rainbow.. by julzmaioro
Somewhere over the Rainbow..

I was just about to go into town to pick up the groceries and I was stopped in my tracks by this .. It was not a full 'bow but the brightness made up for it .Looking out over the Waikato river...
4th June 2020 4th Jun 20

julia

@julzmaioro
Dianne
Wow - groceries can wait when you have this to take an image of! Fav
June 4th, 2020  
Diana ace
such a magnificent sight, fabulous capture of it.
June 4th, 2020  
Junko Y ace
Julia, I think this is a sign of GREAT steps ahead.
June 4th, 2020  
Denise Wood ace
Terrific :)
June 4th, 2020  
julia ace
@jyokota lets hope you are right Junko.. I will go with that.. 🌈
June 4th, 2020  
Junko Y ace
@julzmaioro I'm making that wish for you with that beautiful rainbow.
June 4th, 2020  
