The Best spot.. by julzmaioro
Photo 2592

The Best spot..

You can always count on the cat to find the best spot to sit .. during the day infront of a sunny window and at night in front of a cosy fire .. Here's Tau making the most of spreading out taking in all the warmth ..
5th June 2020 5th Jun 20

julia

